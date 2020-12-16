BREAKING: 7 Die in Collision Between Bus And Tanker Truck in UP’s Sambhal
Lucknow: At least seven people were on Wednesday killed in a collision between a bus and a gas tanker truck in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Rescue operations are underway.
More details will be added to
Published Date: December 16, 2020 11:10 AM IST
Updated Date: December 16, 2020 11:14 AM IST