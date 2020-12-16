Lucknow: At least seven people were on Wednesday killed in a collision between a bus and a gas tanker truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal. Rescue operations are underway. Also Read - Recreating 'Treta Yug': 89 Ramayana Era Trees to be Planted in Grand Temple Complex at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi

More details will be added to the story. Also Read - Aam Aadmi Party Will Contest UP Assembly Elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal