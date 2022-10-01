Kanpur: As many as 22 pilgrims, all women and children were killed after a tractor trolley coming from Chandrika Devi temple in Unnao fell into a pond in Kanpur on Saturday, as per a report by NDTV. The incident occurred in Ghatampur area in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. There were 50 people onboard, of whom more than two dozen have been severely injured.Also Read - Faulty Oximeter Made UP Family Believe Their Dead Son Was Alive, Kept Body For 18 Months At Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences over the mishap and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Ministers National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 1, 2022



Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has also shared condolences.

जनपद कानपुर में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना अत्यंत हृदय विदारक है। जिलाधिकारी एवं अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर युद्ध स्तर पर राहत व बचाव कार्य संचालित करने तथा घायलों के समुचित उपचार की व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 1, 2022

He said that the District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. He wished speedy recovery of those injured.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also shared condolences over the mishap.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh expresses condolences over the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/WXTXCo6tlh — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

The injured have been moved to a local hospital. The police and locals are involved in rescue operation.