Banda, UP: A boat carrying 40 people capsized in the Yamuna river in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 20 of its passengers, including women, said reports. The boat was headed to Fatehpur from Marka ghat when the incident occurred. If reports are to be believed, the women passengers were on the way to their home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

"A boat, full of passengers, carrying them in the Yamuna river from Fatehpur to Marka village capsized killing 2 persons. Yet to identify the number of people who were present on the boat. Search & rescue operation on", Banda police said in a statement. Meanwhile, a rescue and search operation is underway.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the boat accident in Banda. The CM has directed district administration officials, NDRF and SDRF teams to immediately reach the spot and carry out rescue and relief work.

Giving details, Banda Police said 11 people have been rescued while 3 dead, including 2 women and a child in the Marka boat capsized tragedy.