Home

Uttar Pradesh

Azam Khan Sentenced To 7 Years Imprisonment By Rampur Court In Forced Demolition Case

Azam Khan Sentenced To 7 Years Imprisonment By Rampur Court In Forced Demolition Case

Azam Khan has been convicted by a special court in a case of a forced demolition of a house in 2016.

Azam Khan appeared via video conference from Sitapur Jail during the sentencing. (File)

Azam Khan Sentenced: Azam Khan has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment while the other accused have been sentenced to a five-year prison term by a Rampur court on Monday.

The MP MLA Court delivering its verdict, sentenced Azam Khan to seven years and others to five years in the Doongarpur case under IPC Sections 427, 504, 506, 447, and 120B.

Azam Khan, former Mayor Azhar Ahmad Khan, contractor Barkat Ali, and retired CEO Ale Hasan were found guilty by the court. Azam Khan appeared via video conference from Sitapur Jail during the sentencing.

Azam Khan and others have been convicted by a special court on Saturday in a case of a forced demolition of a house in 2016 in the Dungarpur area.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Rohtash Kumar Pandey said that Judge Vijay Kumar of MP-MLA Court of Rampur held Azam Khan and others guilty.

When the Samajwadi Party was in power in Uttar Pradesh, Asra Awas (shelters) were constructed in Doongarpur, where some people already had homes. It was alleged that government land was illegally demolished in 2016 while the victims accused the authorities of looting.

Seven people were booked in 2019 for the forced demolition of a house in 2016 for which a case was registered at the Ganj police station under the Indian Penal Code sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 412 (dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity).

Azam Khan, 75, is currently serving a sentence in Sitapur jail in another criminal case.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.