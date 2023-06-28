Home

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Shot at in UP’s Saharanpur, Rushed to Hospital

Giving details, Saharanpur SSP Dr Vipin Tada said that the Bhim Army chief's convoy was fired at by a few car-borne armed men.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was rushed to a hospital after he was attacked by armed men in Saharanpur.

Saharanpur: The convoy of Chandrashekhar Azad, national president of Aazad Samaj Party, was attacked by armed men in UP’s Saharanpur on Wednesday. The Bhim Army chief suffered injuries after he was shot at by unidentified assailants. Giving details, Saharanpur SSP Dr Vipin Tada said that the Ambedkarite activist’s convoy was fired at by a few car-borne armed men.

“Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandra Shekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter,” SSP Dr Vipin Tada said.

Uttar Pradesh | Chandra Shekhar Aazad, national president of Aazad Samaj Party – Kanshi Ram and Bhim Army leader's convoy attacked by armed men in Saharanpur. SSP Dr Vipin Tada says, "Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandra Shekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed… pic.twitter.com/RUoh15yYWY — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

Two bullets were fired at the Bhim Army chief’s car and the first bullet entered the seat of the vehicle, grazing his waist as it passed through the door. However, the second bullet hit the back door, narrowly missing him.

Bhim Army leader and Aazad Samaj Party – Kanshi Ram chief, Chandra Shekhar Aazad taken to a hospital in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh after his convoy was attacked by a few armed men and a bullet brushed past him. Details awaited. https://t.co/TDVzdFGUDa pic.twitter.com/URJCGGAOiU — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

The Bhim Army chief was going in a Toyota Fortuner when he was attacked. Photos of the injured Azad and his damaged car were shared by the Bhim Army on social media.

“The deadly attack on Bhim Army Chief and National President Bhai Chandrasekhar Azad in Deoband of Saharanpur is a cowardly act of stopping the Bahujan Mission Movement! Demands quick arrest of accused, strict action and security of National President Bhai Chandrasekhar Azad ji,” the Bhim Army said in a statement.

