New Delhi: A BJP youth wing leader was on Tuesday arrested by Kanpur Police for controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad, four days after the violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Giving details, police said Harshit Shrivastava, an office bearer of the BJP Youth Wing, was trying to spoil the atmosphere through his objectionable posts on Twitter.

"Kanpur Police arrest BJP youth wing leader Harshit Srivastava over his controversial tweet in view of clashes in the district that broke out recently. Case registered," news agency ANI said.

Uttar Pradesh | Kanpur Police arrest BJP youth wing leader Harshit Srivastava over his controversial tweet in view of clashes in the district that broke out recently. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/0D3tEq32L9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2022

Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Meena the police will act against anyone who tries to play with religious sentiments.

It must be noted that violence broke out in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers as members of two groups clashed and threw stones at each other over a call to shut down markets in protest against BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate on the Gyanvapi issue.

On Sunday, the BJP had Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their remarks on the religious leader.

The Kanpur Police had on Monday released posters with 40 images of people involved in the violence and said to have gathered images of the alleged accused through several videos of the incident, including those captured on CCTV and mobile phones.