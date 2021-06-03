Lucknow: Taking strong action, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday suspended its Uttar Pradesh legislative party leader Lalji Verma and another MLA for indulging in anti-party activities during the recently concluded UP panchayat polls. Also Read - Denied BSP Ticket, UP Man Ends His Life; Makes Serious Allegations Against Mayawati in Suicide Note

Issuing a statement, the party said that 2 MLAs – Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar – have been sacked from the party for anti-party activities during UP panchayat polls.

"Verma has been removed from the post of legislative party leader and Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali will replace him in the state assembly as party leader," the party said in the statement.

Copy of the party’s statement:

While Verma is BSP MLA from Katehari seat, Rajbhar is an MLA from Akbarpur seat –both in Ambedkar Nagar district of the state.

The newly appointed legislative party leader Shah Alam is party MLA from Mubarakpur seat in Azamgarh district.

The party also said these two sacked leaders will not be invited to any party programmes in the future and they will also not be given party tickets.