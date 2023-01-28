Home

Uttar Pradesh

Car Catches Fire Near Mahamaya Flyover in Noida, Fire Tenders Rush to Spot | Watch

Car Catches Fire Near Mahamaya Flyover in Noida, Fire Tenders Rush to Spot | Watch

Soon after getting information about the incident, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the flame under control.

Driver is safe, however, the vehicle has completely been engulfed in the fire.

Noida: A moving car caught fire near Mahamaya flyover in Noida on Saturday. As per preliminary reports, the driver is safe, however, the vehicle has completely been engulfed in the fire.

Soon after getting information about the incident, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the flame under control.