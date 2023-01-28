Car Catches Fire Near Mahamaya Flyover in Noida, Fire Tenders Rush to Spot | Watch

  • Home
Soon after getting information about the incident, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the flame under control.

Updated: January 28, 2023 8:01 PM IST

By India.com News Desk

Driver is safe, however, the vehicle has completely been engulfed in the fire.
Noida: A moving car caught fire near Mahamaya flyover in Noida on Saturday. As per preliminary reports, the driver is safe, however, the vehicle has completely been engulfed in the fire.

