New Delhi: In a step forward towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, the Civil Airport Department has signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres to the latter on lease for the project. With this, decks have now been cleared for the ambitious international project in the temple town, which will significantly boost tourism, and the economy and generate employment opportunities.

Earlier last week, on his first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the chief minister for the second term, Adityanath had visited the Ram Temple site and reviewed the construction progress. He had also instructed the municipal corporation to stop the collection of house and water taxes at commercial rates from 'mutths', temples and Dharamshala, and instead explore the option of charging some 'token money.