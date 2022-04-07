New Delhi: In a step forward towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, the Civil Airport Department has signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres to the latter on lease for the project. With this, decks have now been cleared for the ambitious international project in the temple town, which will significantly boost tourism, and the economy and generate employment opportunities.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence | Ashish Mishra's Offence 'Grave', But He's Not A 'Flight Risk': UP Govt Tells SC
Earlier last week, on his first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the chief minister for the second term, Adityanath had visited the Ram Temple site and reviewed the construction progress. He had also instructed the municipal corporation to stop the collection of house and water taxes at commercial rates from 'mutths', temples and Dharamshala, and instead explore the option of charging some 'token money.
10-point cheatsheet to this big story here:-
- A budgetary provision of Rs 101 crore was proposed for the development of the airport in the state’s annual budget last year.
- Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed officials to make an action plan for the international level air connectivity of Ayodhya.
- The Centre had selected Ayodhya airstrip for the Ayodhya-Hindon air route under the RCS scheme.
- In November 2018, CM had announced the development of the airstrip at Ayodhya for large aircraft such as A 320 and Boeing 737 and the construction of a suitable runway and terminal building.
- In order to develop an international level airport in Ayodhya, it was decided to develop it for Boeing 777-300 type aircraft.
- Sources informed the Times of India that the project is expected to receive a profound accretion in the run up to 2024 Lok Sabha elections when the ruling BJP will look for another term under the leadership of PM Modi.
- Reports claimed that the site where the airport is proposed has more than two dozen buildings.
- Part of the land belonging to Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University also comes in the ambit of the airport.
- Earlier, the UP Assembly had passed the resolution to rename the Ayodhya airport as Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport, Ayodhya.
- The state government had set December 2021 as the deadline for the completion of the airport. The state government earlier approached the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to start the construction work in three to four months and make it fit and proper for the operation of ATR aircraft in the first phase.