New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government Saturday approved renaming of Faizabad railway station as Ayodhya Cantt. “UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath has decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) tweeted today.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lifts Night Curfew Across State From Today As COVID Cases Decline | Details Here

Earlier, the government renamed the Mughalsarai Railway station, another historic spot, as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction and Allahabad as Prayagraj. Also Read - 13 Killed, 30 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in UP's Barabanki; CM Yogi Announces Ex-Gratia

Also Read - UP Government Imposes Section 144 in Lucknow Till November 8 To Maintain Law and Order

In August 2018, the UP government had also sent a request to the Centre to rename the airports in Agra, Bareilly and Kanpur. According to reports, the proposal is to rename the Agra airport after Jan Sangh founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

The ruling BJP had also justified the name changes across Uttar Pradesh, saying they are merely restoring older names and correcting historical distortions.

Allahabad’s ancient name was ‘Prayag’, but was changed after 16th-century Mughal emperor Akbar built a fort near ‘Sangam’, the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Akbar named the fort and its neighbourhood ‘Ilahabad’. Later, Akbar’s grandson Shah Jahan renamed the entire city as ‘Allahabad’. But the area near the ‘Sangam’, the site of the Kumbh Mela, continues to be known as ‘Prayag’.