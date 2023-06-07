Home

Breaking: Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva Shot Dead Outside Lucknow Civil Court in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was on Wednesday shot dead outside the Lucknow Civil Court, just two months after Atiq Ahmed was killed in the similar manner while in the custody of police. As per preliminary reports, the shooter came to the crime spot in a lawyer’s disguise.

In a video that has gone viral now, Gangster Sanjiv Jeeva was seen slumped on the ground with officials trying to stop the bleeding.

