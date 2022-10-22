Ghaziabad Woman Arrested: A Ghaziabad woman has been arrested for allegedly making up a gang-rape story. The police on Thursday had dismissed as “fabricated” a Delhi woman’s claim that she had been gang-raped and brutalised by five men in Ghaziabad adding that the entire “conspiracy” was hatched over a property dispute. Azad, Afzal, and Gaurav, the three associates of the woman have also been arrested, said the police.Also Read - THIS Indian City Tops The List Of Most Polluted World Cities; Another Marks Entry

Four people had been taken into custody in connection with the case on Wednesday. Also Read - Firecrackers Allowed In Delhi Metro? DMRC Adds 'Daler Mehndi' Twist To Answer Query | WATCH

On the question of whether a clean chit will be given to the four of them, Inspector General, Meerut, Praveen Kumar said, “We have not got any evidence against them. Prima facie, in this case, no such incident has taken place. So, there is no question of getting evidence.” Also Read - Massive Traffic Jam Witnessed Across Delhi, Gurugram Ahead of Diwali As Locals Flock Markets For Shopping

Asked whether the woman was kidnapped or illegally confined, the officer said, “No. She had gone to a designated place on her own will. Chats analysed by us also show that money was also paid to individuals to publicise the case.”

The woman had claimed that she was raped by five men for two days and brutalised by an iron rod.