New Delhi: A major fire broke out at the Savvy Grand Hotel of Lucknow. According to the sources, the fire started in the basement. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. There has been no news of any casualty yet or the cause of the fire. Though, the fire has resulted in panic and chaos among those present there.

Fire at hotel savvy grand gomti nagar Lucknow @UpfireHQ pic.twitter.com/fvFkdK2GzI — Vishal Srivastava (@vishal19april) April 13, 2022

The area has been cleared of people and the police and fire department officials are present on the spot.

So severe was the fire that a plume of smoke could be seen from more than a kilometer away. While the Police and fire department personnel were involved in the rescue operations, the rescue work was hampered as a lot of onlookers had gathered at the scene. Also, the rescue work was hampered due to high smoke. A few explosions were also heard from inside the premises.

Four fire tenders brought the fire under control after about two hours.