New Delhi: In a step forward towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, the Civil Airport Department has signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres to the latter on lease for the project. With this, decks have now been cleared for the ambitious international project in the temple town, which will significantly boost tourism, and the economy and generate employment opportunities. Earlier last week, on his first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the chief minister for the second term, Adityanath had visited the Ram Temple site and reviewed the construction progress.
Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport: 10-point cheatsheet to this big story here
- In the state’s annual budget last year, a budgetary provision of Rs 101 crore was proposed for the development of the airport.
- Earlier last year, the UP Assembly had passed the resolution to rename the Ayodhya airport as Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport, Ayodhya.
- The Centre had selected Ayodhya airstrip for the Ayodhya-Hindon air route under the RCS scheme.
- CM Yogi Adityanath had instructed officials to make an action plan for the international level air connectivity of Ayodhya.
- For large aircraft such as A 320 and Boeing 737, CM had announced the development of the airstrip at Ayodhya and the construction of a suitable runway and terminal building.
- Sources informed the Times of India that the project is expected to receive a profound accretion in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
- Reports claimed that the site where the airport is proposed has more than two dozen buildings.
- Part of the land belonging to Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University also comes into the ambit of the airport, TOI report said.
- The state government had set December 2021 as the deadline for the completion of the airport.
- The UP government had earlier approached the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to start the construction work in three to four months and make it fit and proper for the operation of ATR aircraft in the first phase. However, things didn’t work out as planned.