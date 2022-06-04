Hapur: Nine people died and 19 others were injured on Saturday in a fire at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district. After getting information, police and fire-engines rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. As per updates, the rescue operation is going on.Also Read - Varanasi Blasts: Terrorist Waliullah Khan Convicted 16 Years Later; Punishment To Be Pronounced Tomorrow

“A committee will be formed. Forensic team finding out what chemical has been retrieved (in the explosion at the manufacturing factory),” said Hapur DM Medha Roopam in UP. Also Read - Monkeypox In India: Samples Of 5-Year-Old With Complaints of Itch, Rashes Sent For Testing In Ghaziabad

#Update | Total 19 injured, 9 dead (in the explosion). Permission was for manufacturing electronics goods here but has to be probed what really was happening…: Hapur DM Medha Roopam, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/IlqNrPzJRA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 4, 2022



Earlier, police said over 15 workers suffered injuries in the explosion that took place at the factory located in the Dholana area of the district. Reports also suggest that some labourers could be trapped inside the factory.

“Total 15 injured, 8 dead in the explosion that took place at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible,” Hapur IG Praveen Kumar said.

UP | Total 15 injured, 8 dead in the explosion that took place at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible…: Hapur IG Praveen Kumar pic.twitter.com/KMGgqqltZL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 4, 2022

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was triggered by an explosion in the boiler of the factory, which is located in the Dhaulana industrial area.

Anguished by the deaths of the workers in the fire incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, his office stated in a tweet in Hindi.

मुख्यमंत्री जी ने जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर बचाव कार्य कराने व मृतकों के परिजनों की हरसंभव मदद करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) June 4, 2022