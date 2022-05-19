Mathura, UP: Amid the ongoing debate over a court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi masjid complex, a civil court here has agreed to hear a plea seeking the survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque, located next to the Krishna Janmabhoomi, believed to be the birthplace of Hindu deity Krishna. While all the eyes are glued on the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi, a similar petition seeking videography of the Shahi Idgah was recently moved in the Mathura court.Also Read - Krishna Janmabhoomi Row: Mathura Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Videography Of Shahi Idgah

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute | Mathura district court allows hearing of lawsuit in lower court over removal of Shahi Idgah Masjid #UttarPradesh

In the petition, a video survey has been demanded to find out whether or not there are 'Hindu artefacts' and 'ancient religious inscriptions' located within the mosque premises. Similarly, in Gyanvapi Mosque case, a few Hindu devotees had sought for a survey to find out whether there were idols of Hindu deities.

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque Dispute: What Are Petitioners Demanding?

A plea filed by Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow had had filed a suit demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

A petition filed by Mahendra Pratap Singh before Civil Judge Senior Division, Mathura sought to seal Shahi Idgah, and deploy security there “to ensure that ancient Hindu religious symbols aren’t damaged”.

In one of the multiple pleas filed before the court, petitioners had also sought an advocate commissioner for assessment of the site “on the lines of (the) Gyanvapi mosque”, to determine “the existence of Hindu artefacts and ancient religious inscriptions on the mosque premises”.

The petitioners requested the court to demolish the Idgah and declare it as illegal and hand over the entire land to the de-facto owner, Lord Shri Krishna Virajman.

Furthermore, it demanded excavation of the disputed site under the supervision of the court, saying that an inquiry report of the excavation should be submitted.

Shahi Idgah-Krishnajanmabhoomi Dispute

Shahi Idgah mosque was built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of Lord Krishna. As per the petitioners, Shahi Idgah mosque was constructed after demolishing a part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, spread on 13.37 acres of land. They have demanded the removal of the mosque and the return of the land for the temple.