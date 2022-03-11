New Delhi: In a heartbreaking incident, a 14-year-old girl allegedly jumped to death from 15th floor of a residential apartment in posh society of Noida extension on Thursday. The girl was taken to nearby Yatharth hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.Also Read - Good News For Dog Lovers! There Will Soon Be Designated Park To Stroll Your Pets In Noida

No suicide note has been recovered and the exact reason behind her taking the extreme step is not yet known. However, it is being said that the girl was under some pressure, which forced her to end her life. Also Read - Noida Admin Urges Residents to Share Info on Locals Stranded in Ukraine, Shares Officials' Contacts. Check List Here

Confirming the incident, one of the residents of the society said,” Spoke with AOA member of Aishwaryam. The news is confirmed. The girl was of 14 years, committed suicide due to pressure. By the time she was taken to Yatharth hospital, she was declared dead. She was the only child of the family. Sad. No words.” Also Read - Demolition of Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Begins, Engineers At Site

The incident comes nearly 2 weeks after a Class 10 student of a top private school in Faridabad died by suicide. The 15-year-old ended his life by jumping off the 15th floor of his apartment in Haryana’s Greater Faridabad. The deceased reportedly suffered from dyslexia (a learning disorder) had also left a suicide note wherein he had accused the school headmistress and other children of harassing and bullying him.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

