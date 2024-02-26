Home

Allahabad HC Dismisses Plea, Allows Hindus to Continue Prayers In ‘Vyas Tehkhana’ Of Gyanvapi Mosque

Gyanvapi Mosque Latest News: A single bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Aggarwal heard the petition that was filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.

Hindus allowed to offer prayers at Gyanvapi Mosque.

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed a plea which challenged an order that allowed Hindus to offer puja in the southern cellar inside the Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi. During the hearing of the case, the court allowed the Hindu parties to offer puja in the ‘vyas tehkhana’ of Gyanvapi complex.

A single bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Aggarwal heard the petition that was filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging a court’s order that permitted Hindus to worship in the ‘Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana’, located in the southern area of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Allahabad High Court dismisses plea challenging order permitting Hindu parties to offer puja in the 'vyas tehkhana' of Gyanvapi complex. pic.twitter.com/DbkADHQAIC — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

Reacting to the development, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side said, “Today, the Allahabad High Court has dismissed the first appeal from orders of Anjuman Intezamia wherein the order of 17th and 31st January passed by Varanasi District Court was under challenge before Allahabad HC. The crux of the matter is that the ongoing puja in the ‘Vyas Tehkhana’ of Gyanvapi complex will continue…”

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain further stated that if the Anjuman Intezamia comes to the Supreme Court, we will file our caveat before the SC.

Advocate Prabhash Pandey said, “The judge dismissed the pleas that the Muslim side had filed against the District Judge’s order…It means that the puja will continue as it is. District Magistrate will continue as the Receiver of the ‘tehkhana’…This is a big victory for our Sanatana Dharma…They (Muslim side) can go for a review of the decision. Puja will continue.”

Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said, “…Today, even the High Court accepted that puja and religious rituals used to take place there, and in 1993, without any document or order the religious rituals were stopped…So, the District Court’s order was upheld today…The High Court ruled in our favour…The objection of Anjuman Intezamia’s (Masjid Committee) has been dismissed by the High Court…”

The court was hearing appeals filed by the mosque committee challenging the validity of the district judge’s two orders. The temple side argued that the court has the inherent power to pass orders in the interest of justice under Sections 151 and 152. They said that the district judge had heard the application three times and that the mosque side had not raised any objections.

The court said that the district judge had not granted any new rights and that the order was passed in accordance with the legal process. The court also noted that the Din Mohammad case had mentioned the Vyas basement and that Jitendra Vyas’s right to worship had been accepted.

The mosque side argued that granting permission for worship without deciding the right in the civil suit filed for the right to worship was a violation of the legal process. They also said that the district judge had passed two contradictory orders.

