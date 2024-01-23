Home

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Entry CLOSED Amid Huge Rush, NO Darshan For Devotees

Entry to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has been closed temporarily due to the huge rush. Darshan is not allowed to the devotees. Know latest news development..

Devotees Throng Ayodhya Ram Mandir

New Delhi: The Ayodhya Ram Mandir was opened for the public today and there has been a huge rush of devotees since early morning. In a latest decision made by the Ayodhya Police and local administration, the entry to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has been temporarily closed. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir has opened its gates for the world today, after the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony organised on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top politicians, sportspersons, businessmen and film celebrities of India.

Entry To Ayodhya Ram Mandir CLOSED, Here’s Why

As mentioned earlier, the entry to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has been closed because of the huge rush of devotees who have been waiting in line for hours, since the temple opened for the general public today itself. Keeping in mind the people’s security, the administration and police have closed the entry temporarily and barricades have been put on the roads leading to the temple. Barricades have also been put on the highways and vehicles coming in this direction have been halted for the time being.

Devotees Standing In Queue Since 3:00 AM

On the first day of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir being opened to public, the number of people there to see Ram Lalla have been standing in line for hours. Devotees have gathered in large numbers since 3 a.m. to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan Timing

For devotees seeking darshan of Lord Ram Lalla, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra website has provided specific time slots – morning slot from 7am to 11:30am and afternoon slot from 2 pm to 7pm. ‘Aarti’ timings include jagran/shringar at 6:30am and sandhya aarti at 7:30pm. One can obtain passes for the ‘aarti’ both offline and online. The offline passes are available at the camp office at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi, requiring a valid government identity proof.

