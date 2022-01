Rampur: Samajwadi Party (SP) has released a list of 159 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections. Jailed party leader Azam Khan has been given ticket from his political bastion Rampur.Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: Samajwadi Party Releases List Of 159 Candidates, Akhilesh Yadav To Contest From Home Turf Karhal

According to the list, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Karhal, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Abdullah Azam Khan from Suar, Azam Khan from Rampur and Shivpal Singh Yadav from Jaswantnagar. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Among Congress' 30 Star Campaigners. List Here

Samajwadi Party (SP) releases a list of 159 candidates for the upcoming #UttarPradeshElections Voting will be held in the state in 7 phases. pic.twitter.com/7UQ7860SRF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2022

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The results will be announced on March 10.