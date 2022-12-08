Top Recommended Stories
Shivpal Singh Yadav Joins Samajwadi Party After SP Wins Mainpuri Bypolls
Shivpal Singh Yadav Joins Samajwadi Party After SP Wins Mainpuri Bypolls. SP candidate Dimple Yadav won by a massive margin of 2,51,691 votes.
Lucknow: Just as Samajwadi Party wins Mainpuri bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother Shivpal Yadav decided to formally merge his party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party – Lohia (PSPL) with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.
Also Read:
- Top 10 News: BJP Can Win 35-40 Seats In Himachal Exit Polls, PM Modi's All-Party Meeting On G20 Chairmanship Today - Watch
- Breaking News Highlights: Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Jhilmil Industrial Area
- Top 10 News: Polling For Second Phase Of Gujarat Election Begins Today, Bangladesh Beats India By One Wicket In ODI - Watch
— Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) December 8, 2022
The former Uttar Pradesh CM formally changed the party flag on Shivpal’s SUV and put an SP flag. Shivpal had formed the PSPL in 2018, two years after his rift with nephew Akhilesh. As the rift widened, the SP slipped downhill in state politics, losing election after election. After the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav in October, the family made efforts to bring the two leaders closer and finally succeeded.
SP candidate Dimple Yadav won by a massive margin of 2,51,691 votes in Mainpuri.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.