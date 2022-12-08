Shivpal Singh Yadav Joins Samajwadi Party After SP Wins Mainpuri Bypolls

Shivpal Singh Yadav Joins Samajwadi Party After SP Wins Mainpuri Bypolls. SP candidate Dimple Yadav won by a massive margin of 2,51,691 votes.

Lucknow: Just as Samajwadi Party wins Mainpuri bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother Shivpal Yadav decided to formally merge his party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party – Lohia (PSPL) with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM formally changed the party flag on Shivpal’s SUV and put an SP flag. Shivpal had formed the PSPL in 2018, two years after his rift with nephew Akhilesh. As the rift widened, the SP slipped downhill in state politics, losing election after election. After the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav in October, the family made efforts to bring the two leaders closer and finally succeeded.

SP candidate Dimple Yadav won by a massive margin of 2,51,691 votes in Mainpuri.