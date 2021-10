Ghaziabad: Many people are feared injured after a bus fell from Bhatia Modh flyover in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Over 32 Dead, Several Others Injured as Passenger Bus Falls Into River in Nepal's Mugu District

Police personnel are present at the spot and a rescue operation is underway. Also Read - Facing Air Pollution Related Issues? GNIDA Issues THESE Helpline Number to Report Complaints Through Calls, WhatsApp

Ghaziabad | Many people feared injured after a bus falls from Bhatia Modh flyover; Police present at the spot, rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/YKB6FRVsSD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2021

Also Read - Over 700 'Terrorist Sympathisers' Detained in Jammu And Kashmir After Recent Civilian Killings

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.