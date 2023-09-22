Home

Man Accused Of Attacking Woman Cop On Train Shot Dead In Encounter in UP, Two Others Injured

Apart from the accused, one police official from the Kalandar police station, Ratan Sharma, was also injured in the encounter.

The incident was reported after a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police and Lucknow Special Task Force (STF) initiated the encounter in Inayat Nagar area on Friday.

Lucknow: In a significant development, a man accused of attacking a woman constable on board a train was shot dead in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh. Giving details, police said two of his aides were injured in the shootout and arrested.

Prashant Kumar, Special DG (Law and Order) said Anish, the prime accused of the attack on a woman constable on board Saryu Express, was injured in an encounter with the police in Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya and later succumbed to the injuries.

“His two other aides – Azad and Vishambhar Dayal Dubey – were injured and arrested in Ayodhya district after police action,” added the police officer.

The woman constable was found in a pool of blood on board Saryu Express near Ayodhya last month, with injuries to her face and head. She’s currently undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital.

The incident was reported after a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police and Lucknow Special Task Force (STF) initiated the encounter in Inayat Nagar area on Friday.

After the encounter, police suspect that one of the other two injured men, identified as Azad Khan and Vishambhar Dayal, could also have links with the attack on the woman cop on August 30.

