Uttar Pradesh

Road Accident: Car Falls In Drain In UP’s Kanpur; 6 Killed, Police Rescues 2 Kids

A car fell into a drain in Kanpur, resulting in the death of six people while two kids who were also in the car, were rescued by the police.

Kanpur Car Accident (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Winters are an extremely dangerous time for travel, be it road, rail or air as due to the plunging temperatures, there is dense fog which is a major cause for accidents. In the past few days, the adverse winter conditions have found the company of rain which has further worsened the situation. In a latest news update, there has been a massive car accident in Kanpur where a car fell into a drain and six people in the car were killed; two children who were also present in the car, were rescued by the police officials.

Road Accident In Kanpur, Car Falls In Drain

As mentioned earlier, in a massive road accident in Kanpur, a car fell into a drain and six people present in the vehicle lost their lives while two kids were rescued by the police. The accident happened in the early hours of Monday, February 5 on the Sikandara-Sandalpur Road near the Jagannathpur village. It is reported that the people in the car were returning from a wedding function in a village in Etawah.

6 Killed In Kanpur Car Accident, 2 Kids Rescued

The Swift car became uncontrollable near Jagannathpur village as the road was slippery because of the rain and fell into the drain. The police officials reached the place of accident as soon as they were informed about it; the car was taken out of the drain with the help of a JCB. Everyone present in the car was seriously injured and they were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

Six people were declared dead by the doctors while two children are serious and are being treated; they have been referred to Kanpur for further treatment. The families of the deceased have been informed about the unfortunate accident and they are now reaching Kanpur. Out of the six people killed, the driver’s name was Vikas while the others were Khushbu, Golu, Prateek, Sanjay and Prachi. The two kids who are undergoing treatment are Vaishnavi and Virat.

