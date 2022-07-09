Lucknow: Sadhna Gupta, wife of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away on Saturday. She was suffering from lung infection and was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Sadhna Gupta was the mother-in-law of BJP leader Aparna Yadav and mother of Prateek Yadav.Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Likely To Take Oath As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister On March 21. List of High-Profile Guests

She was in critical condition and undergoing treatment for the last four days. She was in the ICU.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya took to Twitter to express his condolences to the family members. On Twitter, he said, "Received the sad news of the demise of Sadhna Gupta, wife of former Chief Minister Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, may the Lord give place to the holy soul at his feet. Give courage to Mulayam Singh ji and his family members to bear this loss."

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की पत्नी श्रीमती साधना गुप्ता जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला,प्रभू पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में जगह दे. आदरणीय श्री मुलायम सिंह जी और परिजनों को ये दुख सहन करने की क्षमता दे!

ॐ शांति शांति शांति — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) July 9, 2022

Earlier, Sadhna Gupta was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, but when her condition started deteriorating, she was brought to Gurgaon by air ambulance. Mulayam Singh Yadav had come to see her in the hospital a few days back.