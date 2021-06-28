New Delhi: Three members of a family were killed and an elderly woman sustained serious injuries after unknown miscreants opened fire at them inside their home in Ghaziabad’s Loni area on Sunday night. “Three men succumbed to gunshot injuries. Treatment of a woman is underway. A team is investigating the incident spot. Probe on,” news agency ANI quoted the police as saying. Also Read - UP Shocker: Woman Kills Husband by Castrating Him, Arrested

Ghaziabad: Miscreants shot 4 members of a family in Loni late last night; three succumbed to their injuries "Three men succumbed to gun shot injuries. Treatment of a woman is underway. A team is investigating the incident spot. Probe on," say police pic.twitter.com/nLFR9qLtjm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2021

As per the reports, the incident took place at Toli Colony in Loni when the miscreants barged into clothes trader Riyazuddin’s home and sprayed bullets at him and his two sons— Ajju and Imran. Riyazuddin’s wife was also attacked, but she survived the assault, said reports. Her condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway. The Ghaziabad police is also trying to ascertain the actual number of miscreants.