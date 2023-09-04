Home

2 Dead, Several Feared Trapped as Three-Storey Building Collapses In UP’s Barabanki; Rescue Ops Underway

Building Collapses In UP's Barabanki: Soon after getting information, teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot and engaged in the relief and rescue work.

Among the 12 people who were rescued and hospitalised, 2 have died, Dinesh Kumar Singh, SP, Barabanki, said.

Lucknow: At least two people died and several others feared trapped after a building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki in the wee hours on Monday. Soon after getting the information, the police personnel reached the spot and started the rescue operations.

Moreover, teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot and engaged in the relief and rescue work, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

#WATCH | UP: Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed in Barabanki pic.twitter.com/IVn3v2Zzrw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 4, 2023

“Around 3 AM in the morning, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki. We have rescued 12 people. We have got information that 3-4 people are likely still trapped under the debris. The SDRF team is also at the spot, and the NDRF will arrive soon. Among the 12 people who were rescued and hospitalised, 2 have died,” Dinesh Kumar Singh, SP, Barabanki, said.

