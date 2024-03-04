Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Bomb Threat, Case Filed, Probe Underway

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received bomb threat following which a case has been filed against an unknown person by Uttar Pradesh police on Monday. Giving details, police said the threat call was made on March 2 to a chief constable posted at the security headquarters.

“The caller told the Chief Constable that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be blown up by a bomb and disconnected the call,” officials said.

An FIR has been registered at Mahanagar police station against the unknown caller and an investigation is underway, police said.

