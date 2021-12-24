New Delhi: Amid a growing fear of a possible third Covid-19 wave following the detection of the new Omicron variant, the Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to impose a night curfew between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. across the state from December 25 onwards. The fresh guidelines also restricted the number of guests attending weddings in the state. An official said that these events have to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, and organisers will be required to inform the local authorities about the same in advance.Also Read - Harshest Lockdown Since COVID Outbreak: This Chinese City Suspends Public Transport, Orders Stay-At-Home to Curb Corona Spread

“Night curfew to be put in place from December 25 from 11 pm-5 am. Not more than 200 people allowed in weddings”, the government said in a notification on Friday. Also Read - Postpone UP Elections, Ban Poll Rallies: Allahabad High Court to Election Commission, PM Modi Over Omicron Worries

UP Govt: Night curfew to be put in place from December 25 from 11 pm-5am . Not more than 200 people allowed in weddings pic.twitter.com/bHs8Ih7urW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 24, 2021

Take a look at the fresh guidelines here:-

Night curfew between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m across the state from Dec 25.

Not more than 200 people are allowed at weddings.

CM Yogi also asked the officials to ensure all traders follow the “no mask, no goods” policy at their establishments.

Masks have been made mandatory for people on the streets or in the markets.

People arriving in Uttar Pradesh from other states or abroad are will be traced and tested for coronavirus, and extra vigilance will be maintained on buses, railway stations, and airports.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi also asked officials to keep a close eye on the health of those coming from outside the state after testing them, and if required, they should be admitted to hospitals or be quarantined. “Monitoring committees did a commendable job in coronavirus management in the past, and directives have been issued to reactivate them in villages and urban wards”, a senior official quoted the chief minister as saying.

Re-activate COVID Help Desk, Day Care Centre in Hospitals

In view of the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19, the state made systematic preparations in the past which needed to be re-examined. Facilities available at all government and private medical institutions of the state should be examined closely, and the Covid help desk and the daycare center in industrial units should be activated, he said.

The fresh restrictions in the state comes a day after PM Modi stressed on Covid-appropriate behaviour, saying the fight against the pandemic is not over and directed officials to send teams to states with low vaccination, rising cases, and insufficient health infrastructure, to assist them in improving the situation.

Modi gave directions to officials during a high-level meeting to review the status of COVID-19 and Omicron, the new variant of concern (VOC), and said “we should be ‘satark’ (vigilant) and ‘saavdhan’ (cautious)”. The fight against the pandemic is not over, he said and asserted that the need for continued adherence to Covid safe behaviour is of paramount importance even today.