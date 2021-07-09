Lucknow: A massive tragedy hit the district of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh as 15 people were feared drowned in Saryu river while they had gone for a bath, reports the Times of India. All 15 deceased are said to be members of the same family.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh ‘Herbal Roads’: State to Get Medicinal Trees On Both Sides. Details Inside

A rescue operation is underway and six persons have been saved so far, the TOI report said. Also Read - Kalyan Singh's Health Update: Ex-UP CM Showing 'Consistent Improvement', Says Hospital; PM Modi Wishes Him Speedy Recovery