Noida: In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday imposed night prohibition and regulation order in the district from 10 pm to 5 am. The restriction which begins today will remain in place till April 17 from 10 pm to 5 am. However, all movement of essential goods and commodities and essential/medical services shall be exempted.

The order stated that,”all government, private educational institutes(except medical, para medical and nursing) including coaching institutes shall be barred from holding physical classes till 17 April 2021. However, all exams including practicals shall be held as per schedule and are exempted from this order.”

“There shall be intensive enforcement of masks and other covid protocols in public places including work places, by police, incident commanders and by concerned departments,” it further stated.

Noida administration imposes night prohibition/regulation order in the district from 10pm to 5am till 17th April 2021. All movement of essential goods/commodities and essential/medical services shall be exempted. pic.twitter.com/3enU79V2m8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has also told residents of Noida and Greater Noida to inform them about the arrival of outsiders in their area for COVID-19 surveillance amid a spike in coronavirus infections. Residents can use the Covid-19 control centre’s helpline number, 18004192211, for conveying this information, Additional Chief Medical Officer Bharat Bhushan said.