Noida: In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday imposed night prohibition and regulation order in the district from 10 pm to 5 am. The restriction which begins today will remain in place till April 17 from 10 pm to 5 am. However, all movement of essential goods and commodities and essential/medical services shall be exempted. Also Read - Noida Administration Asks Residents to Inform it About Arrival of Outsiders Amid COVID-19 Surge
The order stated that,”all government, private educational institutes(except medical, para medical and nursing) including coaching institutes shall be barred from holding physical classes till 17 April 2021. However, all exams including practicals shall be held as per schedule and are exempted from this order.”
“There shall be intensive enforcement of masks and other covid protocols in public places including work places, by police, incident commanders and by concerned departments,” it further stated.
Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has also told residents of Noida and Greater Noida to inform them about the arrival of outsiders in their area for COVID-19 surveillance amid a spike in coronavirus infections. Residents can use the Covid-19 control centre’s helpline number, 18004192211, for conveying this information, Additional Chief Medical Officer Bharat Bhushan said.
On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 125 new coronavirus cases, taking the district’s tally to 26,697. In view of rising cases of COVID-19, a night curfew has also been imposed in UP’s capital Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi with effect from Thursday night.India on Thursday witnessed a record single-day surge of 1,26,789 new coronavirus infections, pushing its Covid-19 tally to 1,29,28,574; the number of active cases too breached the 9-lakh mark again, according to the Union Health Ministry data.