Schools in Noida, Greater Noida from Nursery to Class 12 to Remain Shut on Friday

The schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Friday, 14 July '23 for all students from Nursery to class XII, due to excessive rainfall expected in the forthcoming days.

Noida: The schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Friday, 14 July ’23 for all students from Nursery to class XII, due to excessive rainfall expected in the forthcoming days. Further Saturday, July 15 will also be a holiday on account of the culmination of the ‘Kawad Yatra’.

