Lok Sabha Polls 2024: SP Names 16 Candidates, Dimple Yadav To Contest Mainpuri Seat

Dimple Yadav has been the incumbent Member Of Parliament from Mainpuri since December 2022.

The first list of Samajwadi Party candidates has 16 names.

Samajwadi Party LS Polls List: The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday released its first candidate list for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The first list of Samajwadi Party candidates has 16 names. The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party has fielded Dimple Yadav from the Mainpuri constituency, Shafiqur Rahman Barq from Sambhal, and Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow.

Shafiqur Rahman Barq at 93 is one of the oldest Parliamentarians who has been elected 5 times to the Lok Sabha from the Sambhal seat.

Dimple Yadav has been the incumbent Member Of Parliament from Mainpuri since December 2022 when she defeated Raghuraj Singh Shakya of the BJP by a margin of 2,88,461 votes in the byelection. Earlier, she served as Lok Sabha MP for two terms from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. She is married to Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav.

Considered SP’s bastion, Mainpuri was held by its founder and patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and it was vacated after his death on October 10, 2022.

Akshay Yadav has been fielded from Firozabad, while Shivshakar Singh Patel has been fielded from Banda, say party sources.

“Hoga PDA ke naam, abki ekjut matdan,” the SP said.

In the current Lok Sabha, the SP fought in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2019. It has three MPs while BSP has 10 MPs. Sonia Gandhi, who represents the Rae Bareli seat, is the lone Congress MP from the State.

On January 19, the SP and RLD announced their alliance for the Lok Sabha election, with SP leaving seven seats in western Uttar Pradesh for the RLD.

The SP has offered 11 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh to the Congress. The Samajwadi Party president and former UP Chief Minister on Saturday said that their “alliance” is off to a good start in the State.

Both the Congress and the SP are members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP-led NDA which is in power currently.

“Our cordial alliance with the Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward with the winning equation. ‘INDIA’ team and ‘PDA’ (Picchda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) strategy will change history,” Yadav said in a post on X.

कांग्रेस के साथ 11 मज़बूत सीटों से हमारे सौहार्दपूर्ण गठबंधन की अच्छी शुरुआत हो रही है… ये सिलसिला जीत के समीकरण के साथ और भी आगे बढ़ेगा। ‘इंडिया’ की टीम और ‘पीडीए’ की रणनीति इतिहास बदल देगी। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 27, 2024

(With ANI inputs)

