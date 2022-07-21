New Delhi: In the wake of Kanwar Yatra 2022, all educational institutes- including schools, colleges, Sanskrit school, and Anganwadi centres– will remain closed till July 26. The Kanwar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva’s devotees is being held this year after a gap of two years.Also Read - Delhi Traffic Advisory: Special Traffic Arrangements Due To Sonia Gandhi's ED Summon. Routes To Avoid Today

The Kanwaris (pilgrims) visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters from River Ganga. The Kanwar Yatra will pass through the districts of Meerut, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Shamli and Bhagpat in Uttar Pradesh, and will conclude in Haridwar, Gomukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand.

Earlier, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had asked its departments to ensure that no illegal liquor or meat shops operate on the Kanwar Yatra route while drones will be used to monitor the law and order situation.

Officials said that adequate police personnel will be deployed on the routes.