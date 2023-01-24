Home

Uttar Pradesh

3 Dead, Several Others Feared Trapped as 4-Storey Building Collapses In UP’s Lucknow | Live Updates

Officials at the incident sport said at least four families are believed to be trapped under the debris of the collapsed building in Lucknow.

Lucknow: At least three people were killed and several others injured as a four-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow on Tuesday evening. According to news agency ANI, the residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow. Soon after getting the information, police personnel reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

“The building collapsed suddenly. Three dead bodies have been found and sent to the hospital. NDRF and fire brigade personnel are present at the spot, and rescue operations are underway,” said Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

Officials at the incident sport said at least four families are believed to be trapped under the debris of the collapsed building in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh | Several feared trapped as a residential building collapses on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow. Police present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/vwSOhH5Xic — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2023

A massive earthquake was reported across northern India earlier in the day, though officials are yet to check if the tremors had weakened the old building.

Even as three people have been rescued, the rescue operation was still on when this report was filed.

After getting information about the incident, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak rushed to the spot to oversee search and rescue work involving teams of the state and national disaster response force.