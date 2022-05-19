New Delhi: The Supreme court on Thursday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in connection with a forgery case relating to Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh. A three-judge bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopanna directed Khan to file an application for regular bail before the competent court within a period of 2 weeks.Also Read - EWS Quota In NEET-PG: Supreme Court To Hear Batch Of Pleas For Final Hearing In July | What Happened So Far

Notably, the interim bail will operate till the court decides on the application for regular bail. If the court’s decison is against the grant of regular bail, the interim bail will operate for a further period of 2 weeks, reported Live Law. Also Read - 'Will Submit to Majesty of Law...', Sidhu After SC Sentences Him to One Year Jail in 1988 Road Rage Case