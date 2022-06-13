Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: A trainee pilot had a close shave when the aircraft he was flying crashed in Amethi. The mishap took place in Kathua, Fursatganj.Also Read - UP: Section 144 Imposed in Ghaziabad Till 10 August; Directions Issued For Social Media Group Admins. Full Guidelines

Earlier this month, a training aircraft crash-landed in Odisha and the pilot, a trainee, sustained injuries to his face and nose. Also Read - Holy Cow! 7 UP Govt Doctors Engaged to Care For Fatehpur DM Anupriya Dubey’s Sick Bovine

The aircraft had crashed at the Birasal Airstrip in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district. Fire personnel were immediately rushed to the spot. Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Hundreds Arrested; Mamata, Yogi Warn Of Stern Action Against Rioters | Top Developments