New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arvind Giri died on Tuesday. Reports claimed that the BJP leader suffered a heart attack in his car at Sidhauli (Sitapur) while he was on way to Lucknow. He was 65.

Expressing grief over Giri’s demise, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The demise of BJP MLA from Gola assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri district Arvind Giri ji is unfortunate. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unfathomable loss. Om Shanti.”