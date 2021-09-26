New Delhi: Months before crucial Assembly polls in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to expand his Cabinet this evening, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. Reports claimed that six to seven new ministers are likely to be inducted into the state cabinet.Also Read - 'Unless I Can be Teleported': Abhijit Mukherjee, Late President Pranab Mukherjee's Son, on Joining TMC

Lucknow | UP cabinet expansion to be held this evening at Raj Bhavan: Sources — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2021

Also Read - BREAKING: Congress's Jitin Prasada Joins BJP Ahead of UP Assembly Election

Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada, Dinesh Khatik, Krishna Paswan, Sangeeta Bind, Chhatrapal Gangwar and Palturam might take oath as ministers in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet. Also Read - Dissenters Jitin Prasada, Raj Babbar Left Out of Congress Panels For 2022 UP Polls