New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that face masks will be mandatory in districts bordering the NCR region. Besides, wearing face masks will also be mandatory in public places in Lucknow. “In view of an increase in Covid cases, wearing face masks in public places is mandatory in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Lucknow”, said Uttar Pradesh Govt.Also Read - Noida on Alert After Massive Rise in COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Climbs to 15% | 10 Points

COVID-Restrictions Return in UP Amid Spike in Positivity Rate

Meanwhile, health authorities across Uttar Pradesh are on alert after Gautam Buddha Nagar district reported 65 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. Of the 65 new cases on Monday, 19 were students. At present, the district has 332 active cases and the positivity rate has increased to about 15%, with nearly 1000 tests being conducted daily. Also Read - India Sees Massive Jump in Daily COVID Count; 2,183 Fresh Cases With Near 90% Rise Recorded

The last three months’ data showed that the positivity rate was 2.13% in government labs and 17% in private labs during the third wave in February. However in April so far, the positivity rate has risen to 0.41% from 0.22% in government and 17% from 10% in private labs. In March, the same figures were 0.18.% in government and 5% in private labs.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.