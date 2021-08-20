Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Update: With active COVID-19 cases declining across the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday lifted the Sunday lockdown, reverting to the pre-coronavirus arrangement. The decision was taken during a meeting of CM’s ‘Team-9’ today.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Massive Drama: Samrat Announces Divorce With Pakhi, Ends All Ties With Virat

In the wake of drop in #COVID19 cases in the state, the weekend curfew on Sunday will not be imposed anymore. The markets will open normally like weekdays. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2021

The development comes as Uttar Pradesh reported 29 new COVID-19 cases, 35 recoveries and 2 deaths. Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis to Benefit Pakistan The Most as ISI Controls Taliban: Asaduddin Owaisi

Earlier on August 11, the UP govt had introduced partial relaxations in the two-day weeekly closure of shops and business establishments, keeping in view the improving Covid-19 situation in the state. “People will mandatorily need to wear masks, observe social distancing & use sanitiser. Sunday lockdown/Corona Curfew to continue,” Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, had said on August 11.