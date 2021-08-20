Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Update: With active COVID-19 cases declining across the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday lifted the Sunday lockdown, reverting to the pre-coronavirus arrangement. The decision was taken during a meeting of CM’s ‘Team-9’ today.Also Read - Updated Covid Guidelines: Air India Shares State-Wise Travel Rules For Domestic Passengers. Check Full List

At present markets, shops and other commercial establishments are allowed to function between 6 am-10 pm from Mondays to Saturday, while the lockdown was in place on Sundays. Notably, a number of women organisations had urged CM Yogi to lift the Sunday curfew in view of the Raksha Bandhan on August 22.

Cinema hall owners were also asking the state government to end the weekly closure since it was affecting cinema business. The government spokesman said that markets will now observe their earlier weekly closure on designated days.

In the wake of drop in #COVID19 cases in the state, the weekend curfew on Sunday will not be imposed anymore. The markets will open normally like weekdays. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2021

There has been a marked improvement in the pandemic situation as 12 districts have no active Covid cases as of now. Districts with no active cases include Aligarh, Amethi, Chitrakoot, Etah, Firozabad, Gonda, Hathras, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Shamli and Sonbhadra while the recovery rate stands at 98.6 per cent.

Earlier the UP govt had eased restrictions permitting the movement of people from 6 am-10 pm from Mondays to Saturdays, in the wake of the improved COVID situation. “People will mandatorily need to wear masks, observe social distancing & use sanitiser. Sunday lockdown/Corona Curfew to continue,” Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, had said on August 11.

The state government had also allowed secondary, higher, technical and vocational educational institutions to resume normal classes with 50 per cent attendance. The chief minister had asked the officials to organise vaccination camps on the premises of universities, schools and colleges for students above 18 years of age.