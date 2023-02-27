Home

Accused In Umesh Pal Murder Case Killed In Police Encounter In Prayagraj

Umesh Pal was one of the main witnesses in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

The Special Operations Group of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the district police shot the accused, identified as Arbaz, at the Nehru Park in Prayagraj on Monday.

Prayagraj: The accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead in an encounter by the UP Police. The Special Operations Group of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the district police shot the accused, identified as Arbaz, at the Nehru Park in Prayagraj on Monday. Umesh Pal was one of the main witnesses in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

Umesh Pal was shot dead by an unidentified man while getting out of the backseat of a Hyundai Creta SUV in Prayagraj. Pal was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Pal’s autopsy report revealed that he was shot seven times.

Raju Pal was murdered months after winning the Allahabad (West) assembly seat, in his electoral debut, by defeating former MP Atiq Ahmed’s younger brother Khalid Azim.

The Uttar Pradesh Police formed 10 teams to look for the attackers and are extensively checking all Prayagraj exit routes, including borders, bus stands, and the airport.

UP Police To Interrogate Atiq Khan

The UP Police have so far detained 40 people in this case, including Atiq’s relatives. The Uttar Pradesh Police is all set to question Atiq Khan, who is currently lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail, as they believe he hatched the conspiracy to kill Umesh Pal. Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a CBI enquiry in the Umesh Pal murder case.

