UPBTE Odd Semester Result 2022: According to the updates, the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh has declared BTE UP results 2022 today, May 13, 2022 for the Odd Semesters. Candidates can check their UPBTE Odd Semester results through the official website, bteup.ac.in and urise.up.gov.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.

Follow the steps given below to Download BTE UP Results 2022

UP BTE Odd Semester Result 2022: Here’s How to Check

Go to the official website of the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh, bteup.ac.in, urise.up.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ View Result Odd Semester & SBP (March 2022) Examination Result.’

Enter the login crendetials and click on submit option.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, click on the link given below to download the result.

For more updates, visit the official website of the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh.