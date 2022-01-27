Zee Opinion Poll For Budaun District in Rohilkhand (Uttar Pradesh): As only a few days left for Uttar Pradesh to go to polls, Zee News on Thursday teamed up with DesignBoxed to conduct the country’s biggest Opinion Poll to understand the pulse of the voters in poll-bound states. In this poll, Zee News’ survey has divided Uttar Pradesh into six regions — Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP and Rohilkhand. The Rohilkhand (previously Rampur State) is a region in the northwestern part of Uttar Pradesh, that is centered on the Rampur, Bareilly and Moradabad divisions. Rohilikhand region has 4 districts and 25 seats. The Budaun district in particular has 6 seats namely Budaun, Bisauli, Bilsi, Dataganj, Shekhupur and and Sahaswan.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll Projects BJP to Win 7 Seats in UP’s Bareilly And SP Just 2 Seats | Details Here

Ahead of the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Zee News in collaboration with the DesignBoxed conducted the country's biggest Opinion Poll and projected the BJP to win 4 seats in Budaun district in UP's Rohilikhand. The SP is projected to win only 2 seats.

Which party to dominate the 6 seats:

Bisauli: SP

Sahaswan: SP

Budaun: BJP

Shekhupur: BJP

Dataganj: BJP

Bilsi: BJP

In 2017 vote share of Parties in Rohilikhand:

BJP: 43%

SP: 24%

Congress: 07%

BSP: 19%

Others: 07%

UP Assembly Elections 2022: All you need to know

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had announced the dates for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. As per the announcement, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

COVID protocols for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022:

No physical election rallies, roadshows yatras allowed in 5 states till January 15 due to the COVID situation

Physical rallies during campaign, if allowed later, must follow Covid-19 guidelines

Political parties and candidates advised to conduct their election campaign in digital or virtual modes as much as possible

Polling time in all five states to be increased by one hour

No victory procession to be allowed post-results

All personnel on election duty will be doubly-vaccinated and also eligible for precautionary third dose to ensure Covid-safe polls

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 10, 2021, to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.