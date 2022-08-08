Noida Grand Omaxe Society Fracas LIVE: To remove encroachment, bulldozers have arrived at the house of self-proclaimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi, who has been accused of outraging a woman’s modesty during an argument over the plantation of palm trees near his apartment at Noida Grand Omaxe society. Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway to nab Tyagi, who is at run. While the BJP has distanced itself from Tyagi, the latter’s social media accounts, however, tell a different tale. On his official Twitter handle, Tyagi presents himself as a devoted party leader having pictures with a range of senior saffron party functionaries. A spat broke out between Tyagi and a woman at the Grand Omaxe Society in Sector-93 B in Noida a few days ago. The matter came to light on Friday multiple videos of the ugly spate surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also hurled abusive words for her husband and made derogatory remarks about her. Social media users also shared the response of the victim woman in which she narrated the entire incident.Also Read - Noida: BJP Leader Booked After Video Of Him Threatening, Abusing Woman Goes Viral; Wife Among 4 Detained

Noida Grand Omaxe Society Fracas: What Happened so Far

Authorities raze absconding alleged BJP leader’s illegal construction in Noida Society. WATCH Video



#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Noida administration demolishes the illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93. Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/YirMljembh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and BJP’s Noida unit chief Mahesh Gupta visited the Grand Omaxe society and met the local residents. The BJP leaders assured the residents that Tyagi is not a member of the BJP.

CM has taken cognizance of the whole case, we will not let the accused walk free. Strict action will be taken against those who break the law, said UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

