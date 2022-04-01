New Delhi: Days after taking oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second consecutive time, Yogi Adityanath swung into action by cracking a whip on lax officials. Taking strict action against officials, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh suspended Sonbhadra District Magistrate TK Shibu on charges of corruption in mining and construction works and negligence during the UP elections.Also Read - Section 144 imposed in Noida Till April 30. Full List of Restrictions Here

The investigation of the allegations has been handed over to the Commissioner of the Varanasi division. According to an official spokesman, there were complaints of corruption against Shibu in mining, district trust committee and other construction works. Shibu has been attached to the Board of Revenue in Lucknow.

Besides, the government has also removed Ghaziabad SSP on charges of corruption and laxity.

Earlier, a day after assuming office, Yogi had directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the next 100 days, six months, and a year to fulfill the promises made by the party during polls and to help the state achieve USD 1 trillion economies.

In a meeting with the high officials of the government in Yojana Bhawan, the CM had highlighted the need to implement the promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra by the BJP before the elections.

“The target is to make Uttar Pradesh the number one state of the country and the state’s economy as the number one economy of the country. The roadmap for the future should be prepared with teamwork and inter-departmental coordination. For this work ‘Team UP’ will have to be engaged with full commitment. To make the state’s economy USD1 trillion, 10 primary sectors should be identified,” Yogi said.

Emphasizing the need for continuing the “good governance” established in the last five years, the Chief Minister had said that the government’s challenge is to outscore the works done in the first term as against the challenge of “mismanagement” when the government had first come to power in 2017.