New Delhi: People of Uttar radish are all set to get the fourth expressway on Saturday when the 296-km-long Bundelkhand expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16. Stretched between Chitrakoot and Etawah, the expressway has been completed eight months ahead of its deadline. While laying the foundation stone in February 2020, PM Modi had said that the project will create thousands of employment opportunities and connect the common people with facilities available in bigger cities.Also Read - Bundelkhand Expressway To Connect 6 Districts In UP, Delhi Not Too Far!

Prime Minister Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on July 16, 2022 and inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district at around 11:30 AM, the PMO said in a statement. Also Read - Wazan Thoda Kam Karo: PM Modi Gives Health Advice To Lalu's Son Tejashwi During Bihar Visit

The PMO further added that the Centre has been committed to enhancing connectivity across the country, a key feature of which has been the work towards improvement in road infrastructure. Also Read - Gaganyaan Launch In 2023; Indians Will Go On 'Spacewalk' For Seven Days | Details Inside

Interesting things to know about Bundelkhand Expressway