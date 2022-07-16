New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The expressway, which stretches between Chitrakoot and Etawah, has been completed eight months ahead of schedule. The 296 km Bundelkhand Expressway will reportedly reduce travel time between Delhi and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh to six hours from earlier 9-10 hours.Also Read - UP to Pay ₹180 Cr Bonus for Completing Purvanchal Expressway Before Time; 296 km-long Bundelkhand E-Way Likely to Start Early Too

Bundelkhand Expressway: 5 interesting facts

1. The foundation stone for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway was laid by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months. The expressway would give a major boost to connectivity and industrial development in the region.

2. The 296 km, four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and can later be expanded up to six lanes as well.

3. The state-of-the-art four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway passes through seven districts – Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Aurraiya and Etawah. The expressway starts near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district and merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway near Kudrail village in Etawah district.

4. The road length has crossings over several rivers: Bagen, Ken, Shyama, Chandawal, Birma, Yamuna, Betwa and Sengar. The Bundelkhand expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Chitrakoot to just six hours from the earlier 9-10 hours.

5. Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway will also give a major boost to economic development. Work on the creation of industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts, next to the Expressway, has already started.

Other facts: The Bundelkhand expressway is also crucial to the success of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh defence corridor project. Work on an industrial corridor has also begun in the districts of Banda and Jalaun. The defence corridor project, worth Rs 20,000 crore, has been planned over 5,071 hectares across the state’s western, central and Bundelkhand regions.