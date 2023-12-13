Home

Bus Driver Suddenly Falls Sick, Hits Bikes In Greater Noida Killing Three

The bus driver has been taken into custody and the state-owned vehicle impounded, the police said.

Greater Noida Accident: In a freak incident, three people were killed while one was injured after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus reportedly hit two motorcycles on an overbridge in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The police said that the bus driver suddenly fell sick and lost control of the bus leading to the accident adding that he has been taken into custody.

The incident took place in the Mandi Shyam Nagar area of Dankaur, informed Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar. “The bus belongs to Bulandshahr depot. It was on the overbridge and on its way from Dankaur to Bulandshahr when the driver suddenly fell sick and lost control of the bus and it hit two motorcycles on which four people were riding,” Kumar said.

“Two of the motorcycle riders died on the spot while the other two were rushed to the GIMS hospital where one more person died. The fourth rider is undergoing treatment,” added the Additional DCP (Greater Noida).

The bus driver has been taken into custody and the state-owned vehicle impounded, the police said. Legal proceedings have been initiated and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police added.

